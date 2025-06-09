Georgia teen goes viral for helping Burger King co-workers after graduation

MCM: This week spotlighting 18-year-old Georgia teen, Mykale Baker. he’s a Burger King worker with an impeccable work ethic. He shows up early, stays late, and cares about people.
After Mykale’s high school graduation recently, he stopped by Burger King for a late-night meal and noticed his co-workers were swamped with orders and scrambling to keep up.
Without even clocking in, Mykale pulled on some gloves and jumped in the line to assist. A customer at the drive thru captured the video of Mykale, still wearing his graduation sash and medal, posted it online, then started a crowd funding campaign on his behalf.
Over $200,000 was raised for Mykale!
He plans to use the money for trade school to become a master Auto Mechanic and eventually open his own auto repair shop.
That. Is. Awesome!
Mykale was interviewed by CBS Evening News recently. Take a look at more of his story: Donations pour in for teen who helped coworkers at Burger King after graduation