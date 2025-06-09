Georgia teen goes viral for helping Burger King co-workers after graduation

He jumped in to help wearing his medal and sash

Mykale Baker A trip to a GA Burger King’s drive-thru led to a high school graduate’s dream he never saw coming
By JoJo

MCM: This week spotlighting 18-year-old Georgia teen, Mykale Baker. he’s a Burger King worker with an impeccable work ethic. He shows up early, stays late, and cares about people.

After Mykale’s high school graduation recently, he stopped by Burger King for a late-night meal and noticed his co-workers were swamped with orders and scrambling to keep up.

Without even clocking in, Mykale pulled on some gloves and jumped in the line to assist. A customer at the drive thru captured the video of Mykale, still wearing his graduation sash and medal, posted it online, then started a crowd funding campaign on his behalf.

Over $200,000 was raised for Mykale!

He plans to use the money for trade school to become a master Auto Mechanic and eventually open his own auto repair shop.

That. Is. Awesome!

Mykale was interviewed by CBS Evening News recently. Take a look at more of his story: Donations pour in for teen who helped coworkers at Burger King after graduation

Mykale Baker A trip to a GA Burger King’s drive-thru led to a high school graduate’s dream he never saw coming

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!