Gospel great CeCe Winans among the nominees for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: CeCe Winans attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp)

Twelve song creators are nominees for the Class of 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the contemporary songwriters category, this year’s nominees are Steve Bogard, Shawn Camp, Don Henry, Gordon Kennedy, Tony Martin, Aimee Mayo, Jim Rushing and Darrell Scott.

The nominees for the contemporary songwriter/artists category are Jim Lauderdale, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Lucinda Williams and CeCe Winans.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala will be held Monday, Oct. 6, at Nashville’s Music City Center.

Congratulations to all the nominees! Lucinda Williams, CeCe Winans, Aimee Mayo & Tony Martin Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

2021 ACM Awards - arrivals In this image released on April 18, 2021, CeCe Winans attends the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM)