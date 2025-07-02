Gospel great CeCe Winans among the nominees for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Twelve song creators are nominees for the Class of 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
In the contemporary songwriters category, this year’s nominees are Steve Bogard, Shawn Camp, Don Henry, Gordon Kennedy, Tony Martin, Aimee Mayo, Jim Rushing and Darrell Scott.
The nominees for the contemporary songwriter/artists category are Jim Lauderdale, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Lucinda Williams and CeCe Winans.
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala will be held Monday, Oct. 6, at Nashville’s Music City Center.
Congratulations to all the nominees! Lucinda Williams, CeCe Winans, Aimee Mayo & Tony Martin Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees