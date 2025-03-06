Groom uses Kendrick Lamar halftime show as inspiration for his wedding entrance
“Not Like Us”
ByJoJo
One groom’s wedding day was dripping with creativity when he and his best man used the dialogue from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show as inspiration for his big entrance, right before dipping into that K-Dot two step.
The wedding guests went wild! They loved it!
Now that’s how you make a memorable entrance.
Take a look below and get set to ‘bop’ along with him!
