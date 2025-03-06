Groom uses Kendrick Lamar halftime show as inspiration for his wedding entrance

“Not Like Us”

By JoJo

One groom’s wedding day was dripping with creativity when he and his best man used the dialogue from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show as inspiration for his big entrance, right before dipping into that K-Dot two step.

The wedding guests went wild! They loved it!

Now that’s how you make a memorable entrance.

Take a look below and get set to ‘bop’ along with him!

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Super Bowl LIX halftime: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX halftime show: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during halftime. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)


