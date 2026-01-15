Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority More than 6,000 members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority flooded Memphis during the first week of March 2022 for the sorority's 90th Annual South Eastern Regional Conference, the first in-person conference the sorority hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In honor of the sorority's trip to Memphis, FOX13 is looking back on pictures members shared during AKA's Founders Day. (WHBQ)
By DJ Millennium

Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 118 Years of great service to our communities.

- DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

