Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Founder's Day Photos The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta celebrated their Founder's Day on January 12, 2023. Take a look at how the sorority sisters celebrated sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action. (WHBQ Viewer Submission Via Burst)
By DJ Millennium

113 Years of great service to our communities! Happy Founders’ Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

- DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy