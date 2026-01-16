Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)
By DJ Millennium

Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 106 years of great service to our communities.

-DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

