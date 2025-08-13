Happy Left Handers Day!

Celebrate lefties August 13th

Left handers day (WFTV Staff)
By JoJo

Being left-handed I’ve faced challenges since childhood. Many items are designed for right-handed individuals such as, scissors, notebooks, cake cutters and more.

August 13th is a chance for my fellow lefties to join me in telling our family and friends how proud we are of being left-handed, and also raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face as we live in a world designed for right-handers.

Wish everyone a happy #lefthandersday on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

There’s even a Left-Handers Club! Get details and join for free: Left Handers Day | August 13th | Official Site

Much love to all the left-handers!!!

