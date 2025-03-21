Happy National Fragrance Day March 21

Your favorite scents and fragrances can brighten your mood and even transport you to another place.

I have a throwback favorite, Chanel Number 5! That perfume has been around since my childhood! I love that warm, comforting scent. Fortunately, it’s still on the fragrance shelves to this day, so I can stay stocked up any time I want to take a whiff and be instantly whisked back to my carefree days of childhood.

And it goes beyond just perfumes. Have you ever been transported back in time simply by catching the smell of baby powder on a newborn that sent you reeling back to the days when your child was an infant? Maybe it was a combination of ginger and molasses, and suddenly you were in your grandmother’s kitchen.

What’s your favorite fragrance?

Unrecognizable bottle of perfume in hand (Oleksandra Yagello/Getty Images)








