Happy National Fragrance Day March 21

What’s your favorite?

Making Dinner (Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/Nicholas Felix/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com)
By JoJo

Your favorite scents and fragrances can brighten your mood and even transport you to another place.

I have a throwback favorite, Chanel Number 5! That perfume has been around since my childhood! I love that warm, comforting scent. Fortunately, it’s still on the fragrance shelves to this day, so I can stay stocked up any time I want to take a whiff and be instantly whisked back to my carefree days of childhood.

And it goes beyond just perfumes. Have you ever been transported back in time simply by catching the smell of baby powder on a newborn that sent you reeling back to the days when your child was an infant? Maybe it was a combination of ginger and molasses, and suddenly you were in your grandmother’s kitchen.

What’s your favorite fragrance?

Unrecognizable bottle of perfume in hand Unrecognizable bottle of perfume in hand (Oleksandra Yagello/Getty Images)



0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!