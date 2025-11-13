How to watch: A Different World is returning to your screens as a sequal series!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: General view of A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on February 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

It’s been 32 years since “A Different World” graced our TV screens. (Not counting reruns, of course.) Since then, entire generations of Millennial and Gen Z kids have been born, grown up, and headed off to college. Well, now a whole new generation of young people will get to experience Hillman life because Netflix has greenlit the sequel series.

The series was a spinoff of The Cosby Show, which centered around Lisa Bonet’s character, Denise Huxtable settling into college life at Hillman, a fictional HBCU. Although, before production began, the original premise was to focus on a white student at a historically black university, but they eventually though it best to focus on a black student with a white friend. That’s how we got Denise Huxtable and Maggie Lauten, played by Marisa Tomei.

However, Bonet and Tomei would only last one season on the show and the series would go on to focus primarily on the Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert characters, played by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, respectively.

The new series sequel on Netflix will center around the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne. Deborah Wayne will be played by Tony Award winner, Maleah Joi Moon.

The reboot comes off the heels of the original cast touring HBCU’s in 2024 to promote and inspire a new generation of HBCU enrollees and raise funds for scholarships.

Here’s more on the story.