ICE agents will attend Super Bowl following announcement of Bad Bunny as halftime headliner Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on site

2023: Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

According to an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will attend the 2026 Super Bowl after the announcement was made that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will he headlining the halftime show.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday on “The Benny Show.”

Bad Bunny through the years 2024: Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)