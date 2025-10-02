ICE agents will attend Super Bowl following announcement of Bad Bunny as halftime headliner

Bad Bunny
By JoJo

According to an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will attend the 2026 Super Bowl after the announcement was made that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will he headlining the halftime show.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday on “The Benny Show.”

