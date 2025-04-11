It’s National Eight Track Tape Day! Popular from the mid-60s through the early 80s

Remembering eight track tapes today! The popular source of music-listening starting in 1964. It was magnetic tape sound recording technology created by Bill Lear of Lear Jet Corporation, along with Ampex, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Motorola, and RCA.

The first eight track player was released in 1965. The technology only lasted about twenty years. Eight track cartridges were phased out in retail stores in the United States by late 1982.

Eight track tape player and speakers (Archive Photos)











