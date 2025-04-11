It’s National Eight Track Tape Day!

Popular from the mid-60s through the early 80s

Eight track tape player and speakers (Archive Photos)
By JoJo

Remembering eight track tapes today! The popular source of music-listening starting in 1964. It was magnetic tape sound recording technology created by Bill Lear of Lear Jet Corporation, along with Ampex, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Motorola, and RCA.

The first eight track player was released in 1965. The technology only lasted about twenty years. Eight track cartridges were phased out in retail stores in the United States by late 1982.

Read more about this throwback style of listening to music and fund out how to celebrate National Eight Track Tape Day: NATIONAL EIGHT TRACK TAPE DAY - April 11 - National Day Calendar

Eight track tape player and speakers (Archive Photos)




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!