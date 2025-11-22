Jellybean Johnson - Drummer for ‘The Time’ Dead at 69

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4134 -- Pictured: Musical guest The Original 7Even performs on October 27, 2011 -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Multiple sources are reporting that Jellybean Johnson drummer for Morris Day and The Time passed away Friday at the age of 69 just two days after his birthday.

Born Garry George Johnson, in Chicago, Illinois he started taking drum lessons at an early age and started learning how to play the guitar.

Along playing for The Time he worked as a producer, and songwriter for multiple artists like Cherrelle, Alexander O’Neal, New Edition and Janet Jackson as he helped producer her #1 hit single ‘Black Cat’.

He was also part of the group ‘The Family’ as member Savannah Melvoin left a tribute on her Facebook page.

He later founded the Minneapolis Sound Museum in 2022, and that same year The Time received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Soul Train Awards.

Morris Day and The Time last performed in Orlando for the Heart and Soul Music Festival

May he rest in peace