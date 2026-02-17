Jill Scott is giving good musical vibes at her “Tiny Desk” concert One of NPR’s most requested artists finally made it to the “Tiny Desk” concert series

This album cover image released by The Orchard shows "To Whom This May Concern" by Jill Scott. (The Orchard/ via AP)

Finally, National Public Radio shared she’s been one of their most requested artists and they finally got her!

Jill Scott is giving good musical vibes as she’s done over the past 25+ years.

It’s been just over ten years since we heard new music from the Philly native.

She recently dropped a new album, “To Whom This May Concern.”

She’s serving up new vibes and some of her classics we all know and love.

Check out Jill Scott’s “Tiny Desk” concert:

