Jill Scott is giving good musical vibes at her “Tiny Desk” concert

Finally, National Public Radio shared she’s been one of their most requested artists and they finally got her!Jill Scott is giving good musical vibes as she’s done over the past 25+ years.It’s been just over ten years since we heard new music from the Philly native. She recently dropped a new album, “To Whom This May Concern.”She’s serving up new vibes and some of her classics we all know and love.Check out Jill Scott’s “Tiny Desk” concert:The Stream This album cover image released by The Orchard shows "To Whom This May Concern" by Jill Scott. (The Orchard/ via AP) (AP)BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jill Scott performs onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J Thornton/Getty Images for BET)