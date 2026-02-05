John P. Kee & New Life fans! Check out their NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Performing with a four-piece band and a seven-person choir

John P. Kee STONECREST, GEORGIA - APRIL 15: Musician John P. Kee performs onstage during New Birth Missionary Baptist Church ‘The Return’ Good Friday Service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on April 15, 2022 in Stonecrest, Georgia. The Easter weekend event kicked off on April 15, welcoming back church goers with an in-person church worship after a 2 year hiatus because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Get set to have some church and get your shout on as John P. Kee & New Life bring a vibrant gospel vibe to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series!

John P. Kee: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

