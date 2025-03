Jonathan Majors gets emotional talking about his new wife during a visit to The Sherri Shepherd Show Dey’s married now!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Special Screening of "Magazine Dreams" at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are now husband and wife! Jonathan was all in his feels talking about her during a recent visit to the Sherri Shepherd Show.

Sherri got all the details on their wedding, the story behind the rings, who officiated the ceremony, and more!

Congratulations to Meagan and Jonathan!