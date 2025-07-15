The latest Tyler Perry ‘Madea’ movie tops the Netflix chart

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

More Madea shenanigans served up in Tyler Perry’s latest.

‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ was released on Netflix July 11. Tyler Perry, as usual, plays several characters. The story follows Brian (Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah, who are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht — and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas to do what she does best: stir up chaos with a touch of fun and heartwarming moments.

Although there have been mixed reviews on Tyler’s latest Madea venture, the film is currently at the top of the streamer’s chart.

Have you seen it yet?

Out of retirement FILE PHOTO: Writer/producer/director/actor Tyler Perry arrives at a screening of Lionsgate Films' "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Perry has brought his Madea character out of retirement for a new Netflix film. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)