The latest Tyler Perry ‘Madea’ movie tops the Netflix chart

More Madea shenanigans served up in Tyler Perry’s latest.
‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ was released on Netflix July 11. Tyler Perry, as usual, plays several characters. The story follows Brian (Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah, who are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht — and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas to do what she does best: stir up chaos with a touch of fun and heartwarming moments.
Although there have been mixed reviews on Tyler’s latest Madea venture, the film is currently at the top of the streamer’s chart.
