LeBron James being sued by a Lakers fan He filed in small claims court in California

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is suing LeBron James in small claims court. The 29-year-old man paid $865.66 for a ticket to the Lakers final home game of the year. The cost of tickets for that game skyrocketed after LeBron’s “Second Decision” ad teaser because many were speculating a retirement announcement from the NBA legend.

However, when Bron Bron instead announced a partnership with Hennessy VSOP, the man figures LeBron owes him that ticket money back.

Really? I really don’t think he’s gonna get that! LOL!

The Second Decision Hennessy and LeBron James launched a new collector's V.S.O.P. limited edition. (Hand-out/Hennessy)