Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets in a close game 104-103!

Orlando Magic Logo (WFTV)
By DJ Millennium

The Magic get back to their winning ways with a 3-pointer from Paolo Banchero at the buzzer in overtime to defeat the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic return home to the Kia Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night January 9th.

- DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy