Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets in a close game 104-103!

The Magic get back to their winning ways with a 3-pointer from Paolo Banchero at the buzzer in overtime to defeat the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic return home to the Kia Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night January 9th.
- DJ Millennium
The Magic get back to their winning ways with a 3-pointer from Paolo Banchero at the buzzer in overtime to defeat the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic return home to the Kia Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night January 9th.
- DJ Millennium
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!