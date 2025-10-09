Magic Johnson named Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade He says he’s humbled at the honor

If you’re anything like me and millions of others, you grew up watching the Rose Parade on TV New Year’s Day every year.

I still watch as an adult. It’s a time-honored tradition in my home.

NBA Hall of Famer, sports legend, and community development entrepreneur, Magic Johnson said in a recent social media post, “I remember watching the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game with my family growing up in Lansing, MI. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that God would blessed that same kid with an honor of this magnitude.”

Magic Johnson has been named Grand Marshal of the 137th Rose Parade for 2026.

Congratulations! What an honor!

