Magic Johnson named Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade

He says he’s humbled at the honor

Magic Johnson
Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Magic Johnson Enterprises Chairman and CEO Magic Johnson speaks onstage at the SUPERCHARGED Summit By Kwanza Jones At NeueHouse Hollywood on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED)
By JoJo

If you’re anything like me and millions of others, you grew up watching the Rose Parade on TV New Year’s Day every year.

I still watch as an adult. It’s a time-honored tradition in my home.

NBA Hall of Famer, sports legend, and community development entrepreneur, Magic Johnson said in a recent social media post, “I remember watching the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game with my family growing up in Lansing, MI. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that God would blessed that same kid with an honor of this magnitude.”

Magic Johnson has been named Grand Marshal of the 137th Rose Parade for 2026.

Congratulations! What an honor!

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Announces Personal News on Wednesday

Magic Johnson

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Magic Johnson Enterprises Chairman and CEO Magic Johnson speaks onstage at the SUPERCHARGED Summit By Kwanza Jones At NeueHouse Hollywood on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED)

Magic Johnson

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Magic Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson

Through the years CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!