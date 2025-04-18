A major character eliminated from the TV show “9-1-1″

What a shocking twist! After eight seasons of the hit TV show “9-1-1″ Capt. Bobby Nash was killed off!

Nash’s heroic and tearful end in the episode “Lab Rats” was a twist fans of the hit ABC drama series likely never saw coming.

The actor who played the character, Peter Krause, is speaking out about the episode saying, “He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly.” Krause continued, “This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew.”

Now Angela Bassett’s character is a widow.

Losing Bobby from “9-1-1′ was definitely not on my Bingo card for 2025.

Read more about his final episode: ‘9-1-1’ star Peter Krause speaks out after character’s shocking twist - ABC News

Cast of "9-1-1" 9-1-1 - ABC's "9-1-1" stars Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz. (Justin Stephens / Disney via Getty Images) (Justin Stephens/ABC via Getty Images)