Malia Obama is one of the directors of A’Ja Wilson’s latest Nike ad

Black Queen Magic

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)
By JoJo

Woman Crush Wednesday! This week spotlighting two ladies, WNBA superstar A’Ja Wilson and former first daughter, Malia Obama.

Nike recently dropped the latest commercial for A’Ja’s A’ One signature shoe. Congrats on the sneaker deal A’Ja!

Turns out one of the directors of that commercial is none other than Malia Obama, eldest daughter of former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Malia was also the principal director on the vignette filmed with A’Ja.

It’s so exciting to see these young ladies doing their thing and being super successful!

Read more on the Nike sneaker ad:

Malia Obama Directed WNBA Star A’ja Wilson’s Hit Nike Sneaker Ad

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

File photo of Malia Obama: Getty Images // Chip Somodevilla / Staff

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!