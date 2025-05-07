Malia Obama is one of the directors of A’Ja Wilson’s latest Nike ad Black Queen Magic

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Woman Crush Wednesday! This week spotlighting two ladies, WNBA superstar A’Ja Wilson and former first daughter, Malia Obama.

Nike recently dropped the latest commercial for A’Ja’s A’ One signature shoe. Congrats on the sneaker deal A’Ja!

Turns out one of the directors of that commercial is none other than Malia Obama, eldest daughter of former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Malia was also the principal director on the vignette filmed with A’Ja.

It’s so exciting to see these young ladies doing their thing and being super successful!

