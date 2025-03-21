Man violently attacks passengers on a flight, swallows rosary beads

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines flight headed from Amsterdam to Detroit on Tuesday had to turn around after maggots rained down on passengers from an overhead bin, according to CNN.

This week takes us to the not-so-friendly skies where a 31-year-old man and his sister were among passengers on board an American Airlines flight from Savannah to Miami. Shortly after takeoff, the man began shaking and violently lashing out. He began punching and kicking the seat and passenger in front of him. He even kicked a flight attendant who went to check on him.

The pilots turned the plane around and headed back to Savannah. When the man was finally subdued, once on the ground, he swallowed rosary beads!

What the heck??!!

