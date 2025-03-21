Man violently attacks passengers on a flight, swallows rosary beads

In a statement, Delta apologized to its passengers: “Their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”
Empty Airplane Cabin Interior FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines flight headed from Amsterdam to Detroit on Tuesday had to turn around after maggots rained down on passengers from an overhead bin, according to CNN. (EllenMoran/Getty Images)
By JoJo

This week takes us to the not-so-friendly skies where a 31-year-old man and his sister were among passengers on board an American Airlines flight from Savannah to Miami. Shortly after takeoff, the man began shaking and violently lashing out. He began punching and kicking the seat and passenger in front of him. He even kicked a flight attendant who went to check on him.

The pilots turned the plane around and headed back to Savannah. When the man was finally subdued, once on the ground, he swallowed rosary beads!

What the heck??!!

American Airlines Boeing 737-800

American Airlines FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines plane like this one had to return to Savannah after a passenger became violent ((C)2021 ROBIN GUESS (623) 261-60/robin - stock.adobe.com)

