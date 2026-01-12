Gas Prices in Florida are at the lowest they have been in around 5 years according to AAA

A gas pump is seen in a vehicle on November 26, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By DJ Millennium

Have you noticed the gas prices going down lately in Florida?! AAA is saying this is the first time since March 2021 that gas prices are this low. The average per gallon is $2.69. Let’s hope it keeps on getting lower.

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

