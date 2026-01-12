Gas Prices in Florida are at the lowest they have been in around 5 years according to AAA

Have you noticed the gas prices going down lately in Florida?! AAA is saying this is the first time since March 2021 that gas prices are this low. The average per gallon is $2.69. Let’s hope it keeps on getting lower.
-DJ Millennium
