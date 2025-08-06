MC Hammer sued for allegedly not making car payments
$2,000 monthly payments overdue
ByJoJo
It’s a $100,000 Land Rover and recently JP Morgan Chase in San Joaquin County Superior Court filed a complaint against rapper MC Hammer (Stanley Burrell) and U Can’t Touch This LLC, for allegedly not making the $2,434 monthly payments.
Hammer bought the SUV with a plan for 60 monthly payments from a dealership in Livermore, California. The lawsuit notes he still owed $76,732.79 as of July 16, 2025.
