MC Hammer sued for allegedly not making car payments

MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media

It’s a $100,000 Land Rover and recently JP Morgan Chase in San Joaquin County Superior Court filed a complaint against rapper MC Hammer (Stanley Burrell) and U Can’t Touch This LLC, for allegedly not making the $2,434 monthly payments.

Hammer bought the SUV with a plan for 60 monthly payments from a dealership in Livermore, California. The lawsuit notes he still owed $76,732.79 as of July 16, 2025.

Stop! It’s car note time!

