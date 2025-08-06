MC Hammer sued for allegedly not making car payments

$2,000 monthly payments overdue

Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music G)
By JoJo

It’s a $100,000 Land Rover and recently JP Morgan Chase in San Joaquin County Superior Court filed a complaint against rapper MC Hammer (Stanley Burrell) and U Can’t Touch This LLC, for allegedly not making the $2,434 monthly payments.

Hammer bought the SUV with a plan for 60 monthly payments from a dealership in Livermore, California. The lawsuit notes he still owed $76,732.79 as of July 16, 2025.

Stop! It’s car note time!

Read more on the lawsuit: Stop. Repo time! MC Hammer sued for allegedly failing to make $2,000 monthly car payments

Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: MC Hammer speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music G)

MC Hammer MC Hammer on the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, August 14, 1990. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Wire Image) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!