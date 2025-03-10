MCM: Dr. Bernard Harris set to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame

The first African American to walk in space

Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
MCM: This week spotlighting Dr. Bernard Harris, the first African American to walk in space. He is set to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Dr. Harris joined NASA as a clinical scientist and flight surgeon and remained with the agency from 1900 to 2010. During that time, the groundbreaking STS-63 flight took place in 1995, which made him the first African American to take a spacewalk, paving the way for future generations.

With his Harris Foundation, Dr. Harris is inspiring the youth of today in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Dr. Bernard Harris will be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame on May 31, 2025, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

