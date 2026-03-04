National Marching Band Day

DJ Millennium in Marching Band
By DJ Millennium

I heard its National Marching Band Day! Has me recollecting a little bit to my high school marching band days. I played the alto saxophone with the Stanton College Prep Marching blue devils in my hometown of Jacksonville, FL. My favorite song to play was Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “Let’s Groove”. I still have my sax in the closet back home, that I haven’t played in years. May need to take it out again soon. Had to dig up this throwback picture of me in the band, don’t laugh lol! I’m the 3rd one from the left.

