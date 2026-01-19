Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in 'The Nowhere Man': 'I've never done anything like this before'

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is back on Starz in a brand-new role. After years of portraying Tasha St. Patrick on Power, she returns to the network in The Nowhere Man as Ruby, a woman of God and owner of a shelter. Ruby takes in the show's main character, ex-mercenary Lukas, helps him get his life together and encourages him to use his violent skills for good.

Naturi says the role was different for her, which is exactly what drew her to it.

"I've never done anything like this before," she tells ABC Audio. "Obviously, Tasha's very ... fancy, but Ruby is a lot more grounded, stripped down, natural. She is of the people."

"I was really excited at the fact that [Ruby] started her own shelter," she says, "and really was committed to helping the people there in South Africa, and how committed she was to Lucas and trying to push him to his purpose. ... I think that we all need somebody like that ... an angel amongst us."

With two grandmothers who were deeply devout, Naturi says she drew inspiration from them, as well as from her own spirituality and sense of consistency.

The show's setting was also a selling point. Set in Johannesburg, the series was a great opportunity to turn a work trip into a family getaway.

"The opportunity to be in Joburg was like, come on, why would I not say yes?" she said, adding her family got the "chance to take in the culture."

"It was of course work, but why not have fun while you're working?"

The Nowhere Man is now out on Starz.

