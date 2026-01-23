NBA Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady announce new podcast

DENVER - FEBRUARY 20: Vince Carter #15 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars laughs with Tracy McGrady #1 of the Western Conference All-Stars during the 54th All-Star Game, part of 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Two NBA Hall of Famers who just happen to be related, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady (T-Mac), announced this week that they have a new podcast on the way.

The big reveal was made on social media using the caption, “The game changes, family doesn’t.”

The new podcast, “Cousins” with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady drops Jan 28, 2026.

