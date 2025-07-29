Netflix shares first look at 'Pride and Prejudice' series adaptation, announces full cast

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

The six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel was previously announced to star Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman. Now, more cast members from the upcoming project have been announced.

Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge are also joining the series' cast.

Additionally, production has begun on the series in the U.K. Netflix released a photo of Corrin in costume as Elizabeth Bennet alongside the rest of the Bennet sisters and Mrs. Bennet, who is being played by Colman.

Bestselling author Dolly Alderton has adapted Austen's novel for the screen while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn is helming the series.

Alderton shared the first-look image of the film's cast to her Instagram.

"If you need me for the foreseeable, I will be in 1812," Alderton captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji.

She previously told Netflix she feels very lucky that she gets to be a part of the group of people who get to "retell this wonderful story."

"Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life," Alderton said.

