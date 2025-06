New logo & three new jerseys for the Orlando Magic The pinstripes are back!

Our Orlando Magic team unveiled a new logo and three new uniforms during a special celebration Tuesday (6/3) at the Kia Center.

The new gear is reminiscent of the jerseys from the inaugural season. The pinstripes are back and so is the “star’ inside the logo!

Although there is throwback vibe to the logo and new uniforms this is definitely a new generation of Magic basketball!

Read more: Magic unveil new logo, uniforms for 2025-26 season | NBA.com

Orlando Magic Unveil New Logo and Uniforms (Orlando Magic)