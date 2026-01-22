NFL Championship weekend all set Who will be headed to Super Bowl LX

A man is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NFL Championship weekend on the way!

It’s the Patriots at the Broncos for the AFC title at 6:30pm ET this Sunday, January 25, 2026, on Fox.

Then the Rams visit the Seahawks to battle for the NFC Championship, 6:30pm ET, this Sunday on Fox.

So, by the end of this weekend we’ll know which two teams will be headed to Super Bowl LX!

The Big Game is set for February 8, 2026, in Cali.

FBN-SUPER BOWL-TROPHY An unidentified New England Patriots player hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots victory in Super Bowl XXXVI 03 February, 2002, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Tim SLOAN (Photo by TIM SLOAN / AFP) (Photo by TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images) (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hot ticket: File photo. Fans who want to watch Super Bowl LVIII in person for a chance to see who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have to pay up. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: The Lombardi Trophy after the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Photos: 2021 Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit White House The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)