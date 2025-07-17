Nick Cannon announces new relationship podcast

File photo: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nick Cannon, father of twelve, with six different partners, is getting dragged over the announcement of his new relationship podcast, “Nick Cannon @ Night.”

Nick will be sharing his views on dating, fatherhood, and modern relationships.

Social media was all over him with comments like, “He is certified to give fertility advice not relationship advice.”

Another commenter joked, “Getting relationship advice from Nick Cannon would be like getting sobriety advice from an alcoholic.”

The show is coming on Wondery starting July 23.

