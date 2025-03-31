Omari Hardwick is the latest to serve up a viral moment in the Jennifer Hudson Show ‘Spirit Tunnel’ Let’s gooo Omari Hardwick!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Omari Hardwick of 'Power' speaks onstage during the Starz segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Last December, actor Aaron Pierre (the voice of Mufasa, The Lion King), dang near broke the internet with his spirit tunnel walk onto the Jennifer Hudson Show stage! Jennifer said they had to shut down the comments section because there were sooo many people drooling over the moment!

Actor Omari Hardwick recently danced his way through the tunnel with the show’s cast and crew remixing the theme song from “Power.”

Read more on the story and decide for yourself...who did it best? Omari Hardwick Gives Aaron Pierre’s Spirit Tunnel Competition