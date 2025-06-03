Opal Lee, considered grandmother of Juneteenth hospitalized

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal federal holiday — the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ms. Opal Lee was hospitalized while visiting Ohio over the weekend, but in a statement posted to her facebook page Sunday (6/1) she wrote, “Although I am unable to return the many texts and calls I have received over the past few days, please know that each one is appreciated. I am truly grateful for your concern and well wishes.”

Ms. Opal’s family reported that she is recovering and is in good spirits. There was no mention of the cause of her hospitalization.

Ms. Opal Lee is known as the grandmother of Juneteenth because of her efforts in 2016 for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday.

