Opal Lee, considered grandmother of Juneteenth hospitalized
Ms. Opal Lee is recovering
ByJoJo
Ms. Opal Lee was hospitalized while visiting Ohio over the weekend, but in a statement posted to her facebook page Sunday (6/1) she wrote, “Although I am unable to return the many texts and calls I have received over the past few days, please know that each one is appreciated. I am truly grateful for your concern and well wishes.”
Ms. Opal’s family reported that she is recovering and is in good spirits. There was no mention of the cause of her hospitalization.
Ms. Opal Lee is known as the grandmother of Juneteenth because of her efforts in 2016 for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday.
