Orlando/Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung makes NBA All Star Slam Dunk history No NFL 3-peat but a slam dunk one for Mac

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Mac McClung #0 of the Osceola Magic participates in the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Shout out to Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung who has a two-way deal with the Orlando and Osceola Magic in the G-League! Mac brought home a 3-peat championship as winner of the NBA All Star Slam Dunk contest!

He’s a Central Florida superhero, able to leap mid-size cars in a single bound!

Amazing! Congratulations on your NBA history-making achievement, Mac!

Check out his high-flying antics: