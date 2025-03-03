The Oscars red carpet was sizzling! So many fashion hits!

The Academy Awards were held Sun, March 2nd. As big as the awards themselves, are the fashions on the red carpet. And so many Hollywood heavyweights were there to SLAY!

From the pics I saw, there were far more hits than misses this year.

Take a look at a few on the Rickey Smily Morning Show website: The 97th Annual Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Showstopper Moments

Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)