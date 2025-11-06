Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx help celebrate 50 years of Good Morning America Happy 50th GMA!

The two surviving members of the legendary R&B, soul, funk, rock group Labelle, Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx, recently sang their number one hit from the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1975, “Lady Marmalade,” live on Good Morning America!

A celebration of GMA’s 50th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of that song that is still a huge hit to this day.

Patti and Nona announced they’re currently working on creating a “Labelle” play, set to be a rock opera. I’m so here for it!

We all of course miss the third member of Labelle, the late Sarah Dash, but Ms. Patti and Ms. Nona are still holding it down and performing shows both at the beautiful age of 81.

They look amazing!

Congratulations and happy anniversary to Labelle and to GMA!

Good Morning America cast 2025 (Photo by Heidi Gutman/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images) (Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)

Patti Labelle (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) (Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im)

Nona hendryx (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) (Al Pereira/Getty Images)