Welcome to Petty Party Tuesday! let’s take a look at one instance where a whole grown adult acted very childish.

The mother of a bride threw a fit st her daughter’s wedding because she felt the bride’s family should have priority for the photos after the ceremony. She allegedly physically stopped the photographer from taking a group shot of some people to make them wait for her family to be ready. Some family members had to step in to keep the bride’s mother from causing a scene.

Fast forward to the wedding reception where the bride’s mother was caught trying to switch the wedding cake! She caused a kitchen commotion when trying to replace the original, beautiful, two-foot-tall cake with a cheap, plain-looking sheet cake!

One theory suggests the mama may have been mad that she hadn’t been allowed to plan the wedding, so it looks like she may have been attempting to mess things up!

HOW PETTY WAS THAT?

wedding dinner FILE PHOTO (FotografieLink/Pixabay/FotografieLink/Pixabay)

Read more on the story: Bride’s Mom Tries to Steal Wedding Cake and Replace It with ‘Cheap’ Sheet Cake











