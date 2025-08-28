Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion How much could the winner receive?

The Powerball jackpot rolled over once again and is now approximately $950 million!

If one ticket wins the next drawing, the ticket holder(s) can pick between taking the $950 million prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $428.9 million. Of course, taxes must be paid, but that is still a substantial sum to pocket!

Which would you choose?

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. If it rolls over again, this would become the first billion-dollar jackpot of 2025!

