Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion

How much could the winner receive?

stack of money stock photo (Volodymyr Shevchuk - stock.adobe)
By JoJo

The Powerball jackpot rolled over once again and is now approximately $950 million!

If one ticket wins the next drawing, the ticket holder(s) can pick between taking the $950 million prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $428.9 million. Of course, taxes must be paid, but that is still a substantial sum to pocket!

Which would you choose?

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. If it rolls over again, this would become the first billion-dollar jackpot of 2025!

Powerball Jackpot Nears $1 Billion—Here’s How Much The Winner Could Take Home After Taxes

stack of money stock photo (Volodymyr Shevchuk - stock.adobe)

Money state income tax

Blue Bird Liquor sells Powerball tickets Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!