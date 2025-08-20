R&B singer Tamar Braxton says she “almost died”

The music & TV celeb says she woke up in a pool of blood
ByJoJo
R&B singer/reality tv star/talk show host Tamar Braxton posted on her Instagram recently that she “almost died.” She said she woke up lying in a pool of blood with a fractured nose and some missing teeth.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy