R&B singer Tamar Braxton says she “almost died” The music & TV celeb says she woke up in a pool of blood

FILE PHOTO: Tamar Braxton performs onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Braxton said she was in an accident and "almost died." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

R&B singer/reality tv star/talk show host Tamar Braxton posted on her Instagram recently that she “almost died.” She said she woke up lying in a pool of blood with a fractured nose and some missing teeth.

She doesn’t know what happened.

Soul Train Awards 2023 - Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tamar Braxton attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

