R&B singer Tamar Braxton says she “almost died”

The music & TV celeb says she woke up in a pool of blood

Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton FILE PHOTO: Tamar Braxton performs onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Braxton said she was in an accident and "almost died." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By JoJo

R&B singer/reality tv star/talk show host Tamar Braxton posted on her Instagram recently that she “almost died.” She said she woke up lying in a pool of blood with a fractured nose and some missing teeth.

She doesn’t know what happened.

Read more on her very scary moment: Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Almost Died’ After Being Found In A Pool Of Blood With A Fractured Nose & Missing Teeth

Soul Train Awards 2023 - Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tamar Braxton attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton FILE PHOTO: Tamar Braxton performs onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Braxton said she was in an accident and "almost died." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!