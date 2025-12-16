R&B star Trey Songz arrested for allegedly assaulting a nightclub worker

Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game
By JoJo

Unfortunately, R&B crooner Trey Songz is no stranger to the legal system. He was recently arrested for assault.

According to the New York Post, Trey and his crew were hangin’ out at Dramma nightclub in Times Square Dec 4th.

Around 4:30 in the morning Trey Songz got seriously upset when he was told the joint was closing and allegedly punched an employee in the face.

The R&B hitmaker is also being accused of breaking $1,500 worth of the club’s property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and couches. The Dramma employee was granted an order of protection from Songz.

Come on, Trey...what’s REALLY goin’ on with you??!! Do you need some new friends?

The Millennium Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. SUNRISE FL - APRIL 13: Trey Songz performs during The Millennium Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 13, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2025 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

