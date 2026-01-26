DJ Millennium Remembering the legend, Kobe Bryant at one of his murals.

DJ Millennium remembering Kobe Bryant
By DJ Millennium

6 years ago today, we lost the legend Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 other beautiful souls. Rest in Power.

I remember the day when it happened. I was actually in the studio producing a show and could not believe the news. I checked multiple sources until I realized one of the most legendary players, I had watched growing up had passed alongside his daughter and 7 other beautiful souls in a helicopter crash. This one definitely hit hard. We opened up the phone lines, and floods of calls came in remembering the life & legacy of Kobe.

This picture was taken at a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles, California.

Long live the “Black Mamba”.

Prayers for their families and friends on this day.

-DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy