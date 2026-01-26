DJ Millennium Remembering the legend, Kobe Bryant at one of his murals.

6 years ago today, we lost the legend Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and 7 other beautiful souls. Rest in Power.

I remember the day when it happened. I was actually in the studio producing a show and could not believe the news. I checked multiple sources until I realized one of the most legendary players, I had watched growing up had passed alongside his daughter and 7 other beautiful souls in a helicopter crash. This one definitely hit hard. We opened up the phone lines, and floods of calls came in remembering the life & legacy of Kobe.

This picture was taken at a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles, California.

Long live the “Black Mamba”.

Prayers for their families and friends on this day.

-DJ Millennium