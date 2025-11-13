Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized In Chicago

FILE PHOTO: Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson visits with guests at the National Bar Association's annual convention on July 31, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson was hospitalized on Wednesday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition released a statement that Civil Rights icon Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Wednesday and being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and “under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy” according to ABC7 Chicago.

Jackson was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as his PSP condition was confirmed.

Photos: Jesse Jackson through the years 1966: Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, and his aide the Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen in Chicago, Aug. 19, 1966. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

In 1966, Rev. Jackson started Operation Breadbasket in Chicago after being appointed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. until 1971 when founded Operation/PUSH. He then founded the National Rainbow Coalition and in 1984 and merged it with PUSH in 1986 until he stepped down in July in 2023.

Keep Rev. Jackson and his family in your prayers.