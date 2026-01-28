Rick Ross turns 50! What’s your favorite Rozay track?

Rick Ross 50th Birthday
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Rick Ross attends his birthday celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group) (Paras Griffin)
By Gustavo Chacon

Rick Ross is turning 50 years old today. He debuted in 2006 with Hustlin’ and hasn’t looked back. Here are some of his notable appearances as you think about which one of his tracks tops them all. Vote below!

0 of 59

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy