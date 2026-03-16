Ryan Coogler’s braids were everything at the Oscars last night Creativity at its finest!

Ryan Coogler accepts the original screenplay award for 'Sinners' onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Academy Awards were held last night. Hollywood’s biggest night.

Almost as important as the Academy Awards themselves, are the red-carpet fashions and ‘fits.

Ryan Coogler took fashion to the next level with a braided hairstyle that incorporated both a guitar and a treble clef in its design! An amazing nod to culture and creativity.

Some social media commenters were quick to point out how befitting that braid design was when you consider that Ryan’s multi-award winning movie, “Sinners” won the Oscar for “Best Original Score!”

Congratulations Ryan Coogler! (By the way, who’s your braid stylist? LOL!)

It’s all about the details 🤩 Ryan Coogler’s braided guitar & treble clef have taken over the internet during the Oscars 🎸🎼

98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Ryan Coogler attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)