Savannah Guthrie and siblings plead for their mother’s safe return in new emotional video

UPDATE: The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case
This is mind boggling to me.
TODAY Show Savannah Guthrie’s mom has been kidnapped!
84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday.
Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Cameron released a very emotional video pleading for their mom’s safe return.
Ther’s reportedly been a ransom note received from the alleged kidnappers.
At least one news report is saying that Savannah’s brother-in-law is a prime suspect in her mother’s disappearance.
I hope Ms. Nancy is returned safe to her family very soon.
This is something straight out of a movie script. What nightmare!