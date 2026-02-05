Savannah Guthrie and siblings plead for their mother’s safe return in new emotional video It’s heartbreaking

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

UPDATE: The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case

This is mind boggling to me.

TODAY Show Savannah Guthrie’s mom has been kidnapped!

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday.

Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Cameron released a very emotional video pleading for their mom’s safe return.

Ther’s reportedly been a ransom note received from the alleged kidnappers.

At least one news report is saying that Savannah’s brother-in-law is a prime suspect in her mother’s disappearance.

I hope Ms. Nancy is returned safe to her family very soon.

This is something straight out of a movie script. What nightmare!

