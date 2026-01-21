The script is set for the comedy movie, “Girls Trip 2″ The Flossy Posse returns!

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JUNE 30: Hand fans featuring the cast of the movie Girls Trip are seen during the Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Universal)

Girls Trip 2 is ready to hit the road! The sequel to the 2017 hit comedy starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany recently announced that she’s received the script for “Girls Trip 2″ and it had her laughing really hard!

The shooting for “Girls Trip 2″ may begin at the end of the summer. Some of the shooting will be done in Ghana.

Tiffany Haddish was asked about the sequel recently:

The Flossy Posse is headed to the Motherland!

I’m here for it! I loved the first “Girls Trip” and ready for part 2!

