Senator Cory Booker is engaged

56-year-old U.S, Senator Cory Booker is officially engaged. He shared a carousel of photos in an Instagram post showing he and his 37-year-old fiancée, Alexis Lewis.

They both were wearing leis around their neck in beachside pics of the couple interacting in front of a tropical background. One of the shots even showed the former Newark, New Jersey mayor down on one knee proposing to Alexis, who is listed as the senior vice president of investments on the Los Angeles-based Brasa Capital private equity firm’s website.

Social media commenters were quick to note the senator’s fiancée looks a bit like his ex-girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson! LOL! Rosario was also in the comments section offering congratulations to the happy couple.

‘He Has a Type’: Cory Booker’s Engagement to New Woman After Rosario Dawson Split Has Fans Zooming In

