Shannon Sharpe to step away from ESPN in the midst of sexual assault and battery allegations Stepping aside from ‘First Take’

Shannon Sharpe has been in the news quite a bit lately after a young woman he’d been seeing is suing him for $50 million. She’s accusing the NFL Hall of Famer of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery.

Shannon is denying the allegations and has threatened to countersue for defamation.

It seems this whole matter is being presented in the court of public opinion as both the accuser’s attorney and Shannon Sharpe have publicly presented sexually explicit phone conversations, text messages, and videos of their interaction.

Now, in the midst of this battle, Shannon Sharpe has decided to step aside from the ESPN morning sports debate show, ‘First Take."

He announced, “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason,” Sharpe said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Super Bowl LIX Previews NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)