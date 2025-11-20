Singer D4vd identified as suspect in 15-yr-old girl’s death

UPDATE: Remember back in September when the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd? Well, according to a source at the Los Angeles Police Department, D4vd is now being considered a suspect in the girl’s death.
So, I’m sitting here thinking...Well, what took them so long? I would’ve had him at the tippy top of my suspect list from Day 1!
D4vd still has not been charged with any crime, though. We’ll see how this all turns out.
My thoughts and prayers are with the 15-year-old’s family. Her name was Celeste Rivas-Hernandez.
