Singer D4vd identified as suspect in 15-yr-old girl’s death

Her decomposing body was found in the trunk of his vehicle

D4vd
D4vd FILE PHOTO: d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025, in Indio, California. A Tesla belonging to the singer, who is on tour, was impounded in California. Police later found a body in the vehicle. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
By JoJo

UPDATE: Remember back in September when the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd? Well, according to a source at the Los Angeles Police Department, D4vd is now being considered a suspect in the girl’s death.

So, I’m sitting here thinking...Well, what took them so long? I would’ve had him at the tippy top of my suspect list from Day 1!

D4vd still has not been charged with any crime, though. We’ll see how this all turns out.

My thoughts and prayers are with the 15-year-old’s family. Her name was Celeste Rivas-Hernandez.

Reports: Singer D4vd considered suspect in death of 15-year-old girl – Action News Jax

David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2025, in Paris. (Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

D4vd

